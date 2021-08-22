Fox & Friends' Rachel Campos-Duffy Blames Jill Biden For Afghanistan

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy indirectly blamed First Lady Jill Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the U.S. military's withdrawal.

"When you look at what's hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?" Campos-Duffy said on Sunday. "And yes, of course, the media and many people are saying... Susan Rice and Obama and maybe Valerie Jarrett."

"I'm sorry, as a political spouse, I can't help but look at Jill Biden," she continued. "No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden."

Campos-Duffy added: "And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband [Joe Biden] -- to love her husband and not let him run in this mental state that he's in. I think she failed the country as well."