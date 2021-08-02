Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Hundreds Of Healthcare Workers March To Protest Employer-Mandated Vaccinations

Atrium Health recently announced that all of its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Some of them don't like that.
By Ed Scarce
51 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

With signs that "My Body, My Choice" and "Coercion is not consent!" the irony of healthcare workers protesting vaccinations seemed entirely lost on those gathered.

According to Atrium Health, all employees must be fully vaccinated or have an approved religious or medical exemption by October 31st. Novant Health is requiring that all of its employees be fully vaccinated by September 15th. Any requests for religious or medical exemption must be made by August 26th.

Source: WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of heathcare workers and supporters are marching to Atrium Health - Main Sunday afternoon to express their displeasure at the healthcare system’s new policy.

Atrium Health, one of the biggest healthcare systems in Charlotte, recently announced that all of its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sunday, a peaceful protest started at Freedom Park and ended at Atrium Health - Main.

The protest was organized to stand against the mandated vaccinations issued for Atrium Health employees.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about choice,” nurse Cheryl Morneau said. “It’s a right. People died for our rights. It’s not right to take that freedom away from us, we are people too. We sacrificed on the frontlines for over a year. Why don’t we have the same rights as everyone else and as our patients do?”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team