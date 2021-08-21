Politics
Mandela Barnes Trolls RoJo On Infrastructure In Perfect Response Ad

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who is running against Ron Johnson, gave the perfect response to Johnson admission that he didn't even read the infrastructure bill before voting against it.
When Ron Johnson (Q - Moscow) admitted that he hadn't even read the bipartisan infrastructure bill before voting against it, the Democrats jumped all over. This was especially true of the 11 candidates who have so far thrown their hats in the ring to run against him.

But by far, the best response came from Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who is one of the candidates:

While the notion of sending RoJo a copy of the bill was humorous, the real butt kicker came at the end of the video (emphasis mine):

So? I sent him a copy of the bill in hopes that he'll finally read it. Maybe he'll even change his mind. I'm not holding out hope — but if he doesn't want to do the job then I will.

Barnes is easily the most progressive candidate on the slate, and would be the most likely to make RoJo decide on taking retirement instead of being thoroughly embarrassed.

