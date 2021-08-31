Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above: TV On The Radio performs Trouble, and we hope the chorus is correct.

Today is the day that TFG negotiated to be America's last day in Afghanistan. Get your Quatloos out: I wager that our Failed Political Press ™ will not cover (above the fold) the devastation from Hurricane Ida, they will ignore the pandemic (now nearing 600,000 dead) to focus instead on the alleged failure of evacuation of Afghanistan. For the sake of the official record, we note that the evacuation is by far the most successful in world history Anyone want to take that bet?

Zandar Versus The Stupid sees the convergence of Hurricane Ida, the pandemic, and the end of the eviction ban.

Stinque says we're all living in a comic wasteland now.

Shower Cap's Blog assesses the situation.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Unherd asks us why does a genre obsessed with death attract the kindest people. Yup, the beautiful world of heavy metal.

