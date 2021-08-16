The Fall of Kabul/Land War In Asia Edition. These United Snakes never learn, do they?

Jill of Brilliant at Breakfast Rebooted remembers Mike Finnigan, who founded this feature.

Earth-Bound Misfit explains it all about Afghanistan: "Those Wailing that 'Biden Abandoned Afghanistan' Should Be Hospitalized in the Karen Ann Quinlan Ward for the Terminally Brain-Dead".

Representation & the House of Representatives: Let's expand said House, suggests Outside The Beltway.

How much of an absolute chump can a U.S. Senator be? Political Wire has the answer:



Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told the New York Times he called Joe Biden shortly after the election to try and repair their fractured friendship, allegedly telling the president-elect that he only attacked Biden’s son, Hunter, to satisfy Trump supporters.Biden, however, was reportedly not interested in patching up the relationship.

Sheesh! More Representatives, fewer to no Senators, please.

Bonus plague track, from Off the Kuff: "It’s a bad time to go to a rural hospital".

Rounded up & branded by The Big Malig, who will be checking your submissions at mbru@crooksandliars.com.