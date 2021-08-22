Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Sunday-Go-To-Meetin' Blogs
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
No Food 4 U Image from: M. Bouffant

The Hurricanes & Horse Pills Edition

Majorities, Minorities & the Media. Also freedom & "freedumb." From The Editorial Board.

Nancy LeTourneau bursts the bubble of a ninny.

But when white people are ignorant about this country's history, they end up writing ridiculous commentary like this piece at the Washington Examiner by Timothy Carney.

Cram it, Carney.

They seem nice: Politicalprof tells us what "RWDS" is an acronym for.

The Rude Pundit cuts the idiots down to size.

Bonus Wack Job: Mo Brooks? Big Bad Bald Bastard suggests NO Mo Brooks.

Sign of the impending apocalypse? Maybe it's just me, but are the days getting shorter? Either way, that's it for this reporter! Submit to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team