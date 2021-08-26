You Might Notice a Trend: Florida's schools under threat of DeSantis' power plays.
Brilliant at Breakfast Rebooted: Right-wing anti-vaccine death scorecard.
First Draft: The Katrina-Kabul connection.
Wonkette: "Liberal" media lets Nikki Haley "memoryhole" the Trump administration cuddling up to the Taliban.
Roosevelt Institute: Policies to develop an equitable and stable childcare industry.
Mike's Blog Round Up was founded by talented musician and generous blogger Mike Finnigan, who passed away earlier this month. We'll be featuring him and his music this week.
