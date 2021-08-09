Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mealy-Mouth Rick Scott Wishes COVID Vaccines Weren't So Political

Speaking in whispers, the Florida Senator said take the vaccine only if you're comfortable with it.
By John Amato
33 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Senator Rick Scott didn't have the nerve or character to tell Floridans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Experts are suggesting travel bans to and from Florida because the Delta variant is raging in his state.

Guest host Brett Baier confronted Scott over the explosion of COVID cases in his state of Florida and highlighted Gov. DeSantis's executive orders prohibiting school districts from protecting their students with a mask mandate.

Baier asked, "Should he have done that now?"

Instead of taking the question seriously and responding in kind, Rick Scott made believe COVID is no joke, but didn't want to hurt anybody's fee-fees.

Scott almost whispered when he admitted that "He took the vaccine."

He talked gobbledygook for the remainder of this topic like a weasel.

"Just give us good information," he said. Sen. Scott claimed all COVID information has become too political. he never said by who, just made a vacuous statement.

"If you feel comfortable, get the vaccine, if you don't fear it how are you gonna keep yourself safe. I mean that's what I believe we should be doing."

As Florida is in the midst of a COVID outbreak, the senator's best wished were he hoped no one else gets sick

"I love my mom, but I hate when she tells me what to do," Sen. Scott said.

What is he eleven-years old? He's a f**king Senator!

When your mom told you to take your medicine when you were a kid, you may not have liked it, but you took it.

Stand up and try to save the lives of your constituents.

That's the very least you can do.

Of course his number one motive is to make sure the insane MAGA base doesn't get mad at him.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team