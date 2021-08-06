St. Louis Taxi Company Rejects Masked Or Vaccinated Passengers

Reads like something out of The Onion. And at first, I thought it was just a joke, a PR stunt to get some attention (which it is, of course). But this guy seems to honestly believe his foolishness too.

It's definitely not righ t to wish someone gets COVID, but...if anyone deserves it Charlie Bullington of Yo Transporation services certainly fits the bill.

Missouri is currently one of the worst affected states in the country. Just 15% of ICU beds remain open. In June, COVID patients were taking around 150 ICU beds. Today, it's well over 600. And that is expected to double in the next two weeks as Missouri records new covid cases at almost record levels.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new policy required by a St. Louis-area transportation company is garnering strong opinions both within the community and online. Charlie Bullington owns Yo Transportation services, a business he started 16 years ago. Recently, he has made it a requirement that he will only transport passengers who aren’t wearing masks and have not gotten the vaccine. “We don’t allow any type of masks in our vehicles, the second one is we are very against the vaccine and don’t allow people in our vehicle that did get the vaccine,” Bullington said. Bullington said he verifies his passengers have not been vaccinated and won’t be wearing a mask before he even picks them up. One man took to Facebook saying he was denied a ride because of his vaccination status. “I understand Missouri is one of the top three states with the lowest vaccination rate, so I am proud of all the Missouri people for standing against this,” Bullington said.

