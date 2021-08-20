Will Media Ever Remember How To Scold Republicans?

The Biden administration wants us to get booster shots.

Top U.S. health officials announced Wednesday that the country has developed a plan to start offering Covid-19 booster shots to all Americans beginning the third week of September, citing evidence that protection is waning not only against hospitalization and death, but also mild and moderate infections, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread.... The administration is preparing to begin administering the booster shots starting the week of September 20, assuming that the FDA and the CDC sign off on the safety and effectiveness of the doses by that point. Individuals would be eligible for a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shots eight months after their second dose.

Joe Biden got his second Pfizer shot on January 11, on camera, so he'll be just past the eight-month mark when this program starts. He'll probably get his booster on camera.

His predecessor was also vaxxed in January, on or before the 20th, so he'll be ready for a booster by 9/20.

Former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump quietly received the Covid-19 vaccine at the White House in January, a Trump advisor told NBC News on Monday. It is not clear which type of vaccine they received and they were not disclosed at the time by the Trump White House. The official White House photographer was also not present to document the event, according to an official with direct knowledge.

Before the news went wall-to-wall Afghanistan, the media devoted quite a bit of time to scolding President Biden (and Democrats and liberals in general) for not being nice enough to the unvaccinated -- even though they're so nice to us!

The San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting tonight featured a litany of deranged anti-vaccers, including Matt Baker. He accused them of violating the Nuremberg Code, called them Nazis with Fauci as Fuhrer, and said “your children and your children’s children will be subjugated.” pic.twitter.com/F9Kx9RHP41 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2021

But now there'll be a fresh opportunity to promote vaccination, and for people in the public eye to model pro-vaccine behavior.

Are we really going to pretend that Trump won’t get the booster shot? https://t.co/vtcAqgvokO — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 18, 2021

If, for a few minutes, the press can stop scolding Biden for the problematic Afghanistan withdrawal (understandable) and for right-wing rejection of vaccines (not Biden's fault), maybe it can spare some time to demand that Trump get his booster while cameras are rolling. I know the media has concluded that Trump isn't supposed to be held to the same moral standards as ordinary mortals, but could reporters and pundits at least consider wagging their fingers at him for a change?

Do your part, Donnie! Get publicly boosted and tell your people to get vaxxed! Or will we just blame Biden when Trump doesn't?

