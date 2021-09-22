Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Anti-Vaxxer Quits Anti-Vaccine Mandate Group After Catching COVID

Chris Wikoff co-founded Aloha Freedom Coalition, to protest vaccine mandates and COVID rules. Then he got it and almost died.
By Ed Scarce
12 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

“I was in a bed. I can’t move, I can’t breathe,” Chris Wikoff recalled, about the experience. “I was afraid I was going to die.” Yeah, I can see such an experience having an effect, but some people insist of learning things the hard way.

Source: Hawaii News Now

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In October 2020, Chris Wikoff helped co-found the Aloha Freedom Coalition — a group in Hawaii that’s been vocal against vaccine mandates and COVID rules.

At the time, he shared the coalition’s views that government shutdowns and mandates were ruining businesses and threatening individual liberties.

“They were talking about vaccine passports and vaccine mandates and it seemed like it was over-the top totalitarianism and control,” Wikoff told Hawaii News Now.

But earlier this month, he and his wife tested positive with COVID amid a surge of the Delta variant.

“We were told the COVID virus was not that deadly. It was nothing more than a little flu. I can tell you it’s more than a little flu,” he said.

Wikoff, 66, still needs help breathing. He thinks he got infected during a church event in August.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team