Barack Obama Says Build Back Better Will Pass: 'It'll Be Messy'

The former president also has zero sympathy for billionaires paying more in taxes.
By Frances Langum
Tuesday morning Good Morning America aired an interview with Barack Obama, who is celebrating the opening of his Presidential Center in Chicago this week.

The former president said Biden is doing a great job, and the Build Back Better is something the country desperately needs. Will the two bills get passed, though? Obama thinks yes.

“I believe that it will get done,” he said. “It will be messy. It's always messy to get big, serious legislation done.”

And he thinks wealthy people - like himself and his wife - should quit bellyaching about their taxes.

“I think anybody who pretends that it’s a hardship for billionaires to pay a little bit more in taxes so that a single mom gets childcare support or so that we can make sure that our communities aren’t inundated by wildfires and floods and that we’re doing something about climate change for the next generation – you know, that’s an argument that is unsustainable,” said Obama.

The full interview and coverage of the Obama Center are below:

