Politics
Biden White House Won't Assert Executive Privilege To Help Donald Trump

As was widely expected, the Biden White House has decided to not extend the much coveted Executive Privilege protection to Donald Trump when it comes to any investigation regarding election interference or the January 6th insurrection.
By Red Painter
Biden White House Won't Assert Executive Privilege To Help Donald Trump
Donald Trump probably needed his XXXL depends mens undergarment changed within minutes of news dropping that the Biden White House has decided to not assert the much coveted (and abused by Donald Trump) benefit of "Executive Privilege" to shield himself, his family and his staff from disclosing...anything to Congress or investigators. Although he is threatening to, you guessed it - SUE, it won't matter. You lose Executive Privilege when you lose the job. And as of January 20th, 2021, Donald Trump is a twice impeached retiree from Florida who likes to golf.

On Thursday, the Washington Post hinted that this might be the final decision. What exactly would this mean, though? It would allow investigators and Congress to learn who he was speaking with. Mark Meadows? Jim Jordan? Tommy Tuberville? Kevin McCarthy? Matt Gaetz? This would give more threads for investigators to tug on and could lead to even more subpoenas. Losing this privilege would also allow investigators to find out who was PHYSICALLY with Donald Trump. These people could speak about things he actually said leading up to the insurrection, while it was happening and directly after. HUGE information.

So, it was pretty earth shattering news when Jen Psaki said this during Friday's White House press briefing:

It appears that the White House is taking it "case by case" and not doing a blanket pullback of Executive Privilege, based on this follow up statement:

That being said, they have not invoked when it comes to prior DOJ requests and this one will probably be no different. This was the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War and we need answers. Let's see where this goes....with the subpoenas flying fast, I suspect we will get our answers about Executive Privilege pretty quickly, especially when they start wanting to talk to Donald Trump and his kids directly.

