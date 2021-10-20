Liz Cheney: Evidence Indicates Trump Was Involved In Jan. 6th

CNN's New Day looked at Liz Cheney's statements from yesterday's hearing, indicating evidence that Trump and Bannon helped plan the Jan. 6th insurrection. (Duh.)
"The House committee voted unanimously for charging Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena. More than that, Republican Liz Cheney, in the strongest terms she has used yet, raised the possibility that Bannon and Trump were in on planning January 6th. As for Bannon, she said the committee has uncovered evidence," John Berman said.
"As for Steve Bannon, you may recall he said this the day before the Capitol riot."
What Cheney was saying, I think, is that since Bannon and Trump are arguing executive privilege, the only way to interpret that is that they planned events together. Seems logical!