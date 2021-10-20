Politics
Liz Cheney: Evidence Indicates Trump Was Involved In Jan. 6th

She said Bannon's and Trump's privilege arguments appear to reveal one thing. "They suggest President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th and this committee will get to the bottom of that," Cheney said.
CNN's New Day looked at Liz Cheney's statements from yesterday's hearing, indicating evidence that Trump and Bannon helped plan the Jan. 6th insurrection. (Duh.)

"The House committee voted unanimously for charging Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena. More than that, Republican Liz Cheney, in the strongest terms she has used yet, raised the possibility that Bannon and Trump were in on planning January 6th. As for Bannon, she said the committee has uncovered evidence," John Berman said.

Based on the committee's investigation, it appears there Bannon had substantial advanced knowledge of the plans for January 6th and likely had an important role in formulating those plans. Mr. Bannon's and Mr. Trump's privilege arguments do, however, appear to reveal one thing. They suggest President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th and this committee will get to the bottom of that.

"As for Steve Bannon, you may recall he said this the day before the Capitol riot."

All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. Just understand this. All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. iIt's not going to happen like you think it's going to happen. iIt's going to be quite extraordinarily different. And all I can say is strap in. The war room, a posse. You have made this happen. And tomorrow it's game day. So strap in.

What Cheney was saying, I think, is that since Bannon and Trump are arguing executive privilege, the only way to interpret that is that they planned events together. Seems logical!

