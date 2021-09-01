Media Bites
Baier Says Perhaps Biden Was Looking At Beau's Rosary, Not His Watch

A three-day story on Fox News about Biden looking at his watch? Gets mildly debunked by one of their "straight news" hosts.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Fox News has been apoplectic in their embrace of a conspiracy theory that President Biden was so bored waiting to receive our fallen soldiers from Afghanistan that he was constantly was looking at his watch.

I wrote about this extensively yesterday. It's another example of phony right-wing outrage piled up on BS Mountain.

19 hours ago by John Amato
During Tuesday's Fox News Outnumbered, Bret Baier begrudgingly explained to the screaming wingnut panel that if Biden did indeed continue to look at his left wrist it might've been in honor of his son Beau.

Baier the supposed "straight news" man said, "Let me proffer something else," he said.

"On that left wrist, the president wears the rosary of his son Beau. Perhaps, and this is not making excuses, he was looking down at the rosary as he's done numerous times of his son who died of cancer, who served in Iraq. I've heard that from Biden supporters..."

I can't confirm that's what President Biden was doing, but I can confirm he was not bored or being disrespectful to those Gold Star families. That's right-wing garbage.

In 2017, Biden explained why he wears the rosary on his left wrist to NBC. Around the 2:06 mark, Megyn Kelly asks, "Tell us about the rosary beads on your wrist?"

Talking to Oprah, Biden said, "I always wear this rosary." And he was wearing it on the tarmac this past week.

