Friday News Dump: Loser Trump's Lawyer Wrote Coup Memo, And Other News

So this memo came out this week, written by Trump lawyer John Eastman, that was intended to provide a legal pretext for Mike Pence to participate in their coup attempt. CNN and MSNBC covered it, sure, but the national networks, which have much bigger audiences, ignored it -- except for the late night shows, like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Which is weird, considering it's a BIG F*CKING DEAL!
.@MaddowBlog: The newly disclosed Eastman Memo sketched out a six-step scenario to overturn the election and keep Trump in power. It effectively outlined a coup. https://t.co/VVJSJPGuMB
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill burns down Trump's 'nutjob' lawyer John Eastman: 'You don't belong in the law, buddy'"What's really scary about that memo is that this man was trusted to teach law students," https://t.co/wZnP05eUfq
Historian @HC_Richardson: “[John Eastman’s memo is] written proof that the former president [Trump] and key members of his inner circle were trying to destroy American democracy.”https://t.co/notx4INKiA
Update to yesterday’s story on the election memo: John Eastman tells me his two-page memo was preliminary. Here’s the longer six-page version he prepared on what he saw as Pence’s Jan. 6 options https://t.co/GxxRhoHC9g
This Eastman memo pretends to be based on my analysis but in fact takes snippets of my work wholly out of context and spins a totally fake web of “law” that no halfway decent lawyer would take seriously. No wonder it couldn’t fool even Mike Pence. https://t.co/EOBRRz3Ze5
After the Eastman sedition memo I don’t see how DOJ avoids prosecuting Trump and accomplices.
The Eastman memo should create real urgency around the need to amend the ECA.
“The fact that these ideas were considered this seriously was made possible in part by the absurd ambiguities in the Electoral Count Act, or ECA.” @ThePlumLineGS https://t.co/uI5bRZVtj4
The infamous 'Eastman memo' shows how close Georgia GOP chair came to enabling Trump coup | By Jay Bookman https://t.co/ZdW6iOBJwy
There should be a better process for tracking missing reports during presidential transitions. https://t.co/dep0MWU3Dp
I had a blast on @UnPresidentPod with @cliffschecter and @aravosis. We covered everything from the current crisis of American democracy to the relative intelligence of certain people I know. And then John renamed my book and hilarity ensued. Check it out!https://t.co/vyp3RnmG39
Sinema basically has no friends now, except lobbyists, who are only exploiting her for her stupidity/venality. https://t.co/7Nf6xIXVQU
Breaking News: The Trump campaign knew days after the 2020 election that wild claims of voting machine tampering — pushed by Sidney Powell and others allied with Donald Trump — were not true, court filings show. Still, they promoted the false theories. https://t.co/aPGpYdS4T9
Jordan Klepper vs. anti-mask parents at a North Carolina school board meeting pic.twitter.com/6E10JfLoMK
The folks who mocked Joe Biden for being "too old" will now rally behind Chuck Grassley, who would be *95* at the end of his next term. https://t.co/VML9feWL7u
predictably awful debt ceiling/shutdown coverage from NYT: it's all about "congressional dysfunction"
it's exhausting how hard press works to not acknowledge radical/dangerous GOP; https://t.co/rVvRUmtri9
Big ratings change this morning at @CookPolitical: As the national environment sours for Democrats and public & private polling shows an increasingly close race, we're moving our #VAGov rating to Toss Up: ($) https://t.co/XJHLn1d9zs pic.twitter.com/HALj6NSqIy
There have been 3 murdered within Palestinian community in Israel in 24 hours. 91 total deaths in 2021. It’s hard to overstate just how grave this issue is, and how much the Israeli government is failing 20% of its citizens. https://t.co/JXTfaktb3v
Some news here: McConnell is not ruling out blocking the next Dem SCOTUS pick if Republicans take the majority.https://t.co/ETliysxDke
Mitch McConnell's 'bad faith and recklessness' is pushing the US to the brink of default: op-ed https://t.co/2ijZtJpyEw
They want you to see this as mass lawlessness. What is really is, however, is evidence of the impossibility of preventing people from crossing a 3000 mile border.
As for lawlessness, these people are committing a misdemeanor. https://t.co/hSuYEC9OVv
https://t.co/tyGipMVwP3 pic.twitter.com/lnNM5knusc
“Well, @SteveDoocy, we know what the grand strategy of the Democrat [sic] Party is — they want to change America” –white nationalist @RepBrianBabin (R-TX) https://t.co/fWPqVNJaxl
“As American wars have become more humane, they have also become endless” https://t.co/dhSsZznKxF
The Leadership Institute (founded by Morton Blackwell) & TP USA (founded by Charlie Kirk) are training & organizing Rs across the country to take over public school boards. Blackwell & Kirk are recent CNP members, as are Bannon, Ali Alexander, & Mike Flynn.pic.twitter.com/adO5roYLNR
Does @kyrstensinema know the consequences to the wine making industry if we don’t do something drastic now about climate change? Maybe that’s the thing that does it for her
Rescue workers combing through the rubble of the pancaked Surfside condominium complex in South Florida discovered something else along with the 97 victims: about $750,000 in cash https://t.co/uBfIiHQDDh
Wearing Masks can prevent the government from tracking you. pic.twitter.com/VXo12iIyvY 05
What a play by Didi Gregorius to get the second out in the seventh. pic.twitter.com/J0JU7e7iD0
Hanging out with the hospital pharmacist part 2 pic.twitter.com/RMyWrUJMJ8
Kids went hungry at one Philly school this week because of staff shortages - and it wasn't the first time students lacked food. "This is unacceptable," one parent said. #PHLed story: https://t.co/fibXhOtdab
Some more Telegram responses to the Maricopa audit draft report saying Trump lost. pic.twitter.com/yh3HAHgjy9
"Alexa, deliver all the fucking popcorn in the universe." https://t.co/yPd96snLrM
Breaking: Rep. Karen Bass is planning to announce that she will run for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. https://t.co/yeWnl0lRMh
Far-right 'Moms for Liberty' group demands schools stop exposing kids to 'sexy' pictures of seahorses https://t.co/pNSD4kEfzK
DEAD RIGHTpic.twitter.com/6qEuPj0HII 04
Lexington, Kentucky:
Tonight. Please take a moment... pic.twitter.com/QXZsyJ2ih0
Sam, the fourth named storm to form in less than a week, is expected to strengthen into a “major” hurricane by the weekend.
The weather system, the 18th named storm of the busy 2021 hurricane season, is not projected to immediately affect land.https://t.co/jXNfglFwyG
DEPT. OF FEELING GROOVY
Stray cat didn't want to be touched — until he started using his paws to hug foster kittens ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C8N5YzIlVB
The world's whitest paint has been created in a lab at Purdue. Scientists say it's so white that it could eventually reduce the need for air conditioning.
https://t.co/VSxe9FFBdO
Happy dolphin.. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/76Qd8GEZv3
have you guys ever seen a baby boar pic.twitter.com/cHdQYBGP1y
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
Russell T Davies to return as Doctor Who Showrunner to celebrate the 60th anniversary in 2023, and series beyond. BBC Studios are partnering with Bad Wolf to produce.
Read the full story here: https://t.co/ku3q9TBrlE pic.twitter.com/hqtnipoj1b
Indonesians helping a giant leatherback sea turtle return to the sea after being stuck in a swamp for two days. pic.twitter.com/eIrW20dENh 04
Guinea pig getting cozy enjoying the back scratcher.#cute #wholesome
(babyanimalgifs /Tumblr) pic.twitter.com/29clkmA60h
Baby Elephant, Khanyisa is Greeted with a Trumpet and Trunk-Sniffs by Lu... https://t.co/mNt04X4Y78 via @YouTube
