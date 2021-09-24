Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Friday News Dump: Loser Trump's Lawyer Wrote Coup Memo, And Other News

For some reason, our national news organizations just ignored it.
By Susie Madrak

So this memo came out this week, written by Trump lawyer John Eastman, that was intended to provide a legal pretext for Mike Pence to participate in their coup attempt. CNN and MSNBC covered it, sure, but the national networks, which have much bigger audiences, ignored it -- except for the late night shows, like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Which is weird, considering it's a BIG F*CKING DEAL!


**************************


DEPT. OF FEELING GROOVY

I hope you all enjoy our first autumn weekend! Stay paranoid, and mask up in enclosed spaces.

Enjoy some Neil Young:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team