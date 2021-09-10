Friday News Dump: Hatriots Rise Up Against Vaccine 'Tyranny', And Other News

Oh, the extremist parasites are having a field day today, ginning up anger and violence against Biden's vaccine mandates. You know, the ones that work? It's an alternate reality! They don't want to get the vaccine, they believe everything they hear from their "trusted" sources, and so of course Biden stole the election because there could be NO OTHER POSSIBLE EXPLANATION!!!

My history is a bit shaky, I’m sure, but I don’t recall reading about the Gestapo going door to door urging the German people to take better care of their health. https://t.co/35t8OFo9vS — Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) September 10, 2021

Farrakhan said don’t take their vaccines 💉! #WillNotComply pic.twitter.com/He7AcsVB8t — A Real Thinking Man (@charlesmuhammd) September 10, 2021

I guess Glenn was absent the day they taught "Law" at Law School. pic.twitter.com/CuYLUgcZ0s — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 A Capybara Appreciation Account (@soonergrunt) September 10, 2021

Should be interesting to see how OSHA enforces a nationwide vaccine mandate that applies to 80 million workers. Due to chronic understaffing it would currently take the agency ~160 years to inspect every workplace under its purview. There is one inspector for every 83,000 workers — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) September 10, 2021

#COVID deaths in Florida - just Florida - will soon surpass all American deaths during the entire Vietnam war. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 9, 2021

Oregon State Trooper Is Put on Leave After Powerful Video... pic.twitter.com/gJ15rMJTtx — Covid-1984 (@NeverSleever) September 4, 2021

These are the times that try men's souls.



Good people in powerful positions (politics, business, religion) must stand up to the insanity spewed by Biden.



Be free or be servants to a system of total control.



There are no more hypotheticals.

This is not a drill.

The time is now. — Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) September 10, 2021

Polling from AP/NORC shows widespread support for vaccine mandates across sectors - 62% for hospital/health care workers. pic.twitter.com/ffhfCuvaNo — Christine Matthews (@cmatthewspolls) September 10, 2021

"The part that is going to get challenged is the mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees," says @ScottGottliebMD on vaccine mandate. "When the federal government starts to get involved in this you take something furtively political and make it objectively political." pic.twitter.com/Kpowr2ZAEb — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 10, 2021



**************************

NEW: San Francisco schools report zero Covid-19 outbreaks after 90% of eligible students fully vaccinated, according to the San Fran Dept of Health. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 10, 2021

Near America’s largest coal-fired power plant, toxins are showing up in drinking water and people have fallen ill. Thousands of pages of internal documents show how one giant energy company plans to avoid the cleanup costs. https://t.co/E7KgtSSXyJ — ProPublica (@propublica) September 10, 2021

The fallout from Sept. 11 became a driving force for some Muslim New Yorkers to pursue politics. “We needed to grow up in a way to become the warriors of our communities,” said Shahana Hanif, a candidate for City Council. https://t.co/5ByFzbhKHA — NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) September 10, 2021

😂🤣😂read and then…



“The next time you swim with friends in the ocean and feel it is time to swim back to the beach, just recall some of these fun facts, and your friends will propose to get out of the water.”#wtpBLUE #DemVoice1 https://t.co/zr0c1KMz8U — Brenda 🇺🇸 𝓥𝓸𝓲𝓬𝓮𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮🎵🚫BS (@bkaydw) September 10, 2021

Climate change risks triggering catastrophic tsunamis, scientist warns.



Melting of ice sheets could unleash intense seismic activity as the sheer weight of ice, on crust below, is removed!



Global warming is real folks!#DemVoice1 https://t.co/JU4EsSaUdL — Tony Hussein #DemVoice1 (@TonyHussein4) September 10, 2021

I wanted to share an update about my health. https://t.co/0yGWuw4OKV — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 9, 2021

Audible is a monopolist that has stolen millions from indie authors. They're raising $70k for a class action. Donations are tax deductible. They need your help. https://t.co/7SLgudCota — Cory Doctorow AFK (@doctorow) September 10, 2021

It was a day of indelible images — apocalyptic, surreal, violent, ghostly, both monumental and profoundly personal. Twenty years later, @AP has curated 20 of its photographers’ frames from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. https://t.co/lw4eSy5vMs — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2021

Trump isn't ashamed of how he's spending 9/11. Neither are his fans. | By Dave Zirin https://t.co/jKYIBrApjM — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) September 10, 2021

Hey ProLeft Twitter! Here's this week's show! Thanks so much for listening and supporting our podcast work! https://t.co/xsieK9EUXF — The Professional Left Podcast (@ProLeftPodcast) September 10, 2021

I suppose you will never read this since I am a “nothing up here”. Koch’s installed a school at Jefferson County Colorado. Elected 2013, recalled 2015



Over just 17 day , parents, students, teachers gathered > 110,000 signatures on petitions!https://t.co/WTHjLhOSdT — The Undone Photographer (@TheSeventhRifle) September 6, 2021

LAPD Officers Instructed to Get Social Media Info on Every Person They Stop, Report Sayshttps://t.co/qKPeMzNSwW pic.twitter.com/QxdMQrunC6 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 10, 2021

In (now deleted) videos posted by Rep. Lauren Boebert’s children to TikTok, her 8-year-old dances near a rifle leaning casually against a bed and a handgun that’s lying on the floor.



Not only is this dangerous, it's now likely against the law in Colorado. https://t.co/gY5Y31cdlT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 10, 2021

Wealthy right-wing propagandists worked so hard to keep their viewers from taking safe, life-saving vaccines, and are pissed that it might all have been for naught. pic.twitter.com/VY9Zzon8G8 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 10, 2021

The first hate crime casualty after 9/11 was a Sikh named Balbir Singh Sodhi, murdered by a man who thought Balbir was Muslim



On The Daily Show, Hasan Minhaj asked, “Why don't you just go “Hey—I'm not Muslim.”



This was my response. I hope you’ll join us. pic.twitter.com/iko1dcMIKF — Simran Jeet Singh (@simran) September 10, 2021

Former KS GOP State Rep. Michael Capps has just been indicted by a federal grand jury for 19 counts of wire and bank fraud, and money laundering. He allegedly embezzled over $450,000 in covid relief money from the govt. pic.twitter.com/pMKo4av9ZY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 10, 2021

Who's the true pivotal figure in the Texas abortion ban? Susan Collins.



Great piece by @NicholsUprising https://t.co/H4LlbYv4NO — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) September 10, 2021

the toll of 9/11 on young muslims? this.



“i met my first informant when i was about 9 years old… they always ask, like, ‘what do you think of Hamas? what do you think of Palestine? what do you think of Israel?’ and i’m like, ‘dude, i’m 8 years old.”https://t.co/3VKckgW7Rc — zainab iqbal (@planetzainab) September 10, 2021

Declassified documents show Australia assisted CIA in coup against Chile’s Salvador Allende https://t.co/Rfi1k7LLtu — The Guardian (@guardian) September 10, 2021



DEPT. OF LIGHT AT THE END OF THE COVID TUNNEL

Unity Grove Elementary School — Henry County, Georgia:



The teaching staff chipped-in to give head custodian “Mr. Chris” a car so would no longer have to walk to work. Humanity…pic.twitter.com/9j0a8zV0Xz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 9, 2021

Teachers are awesome.



No explanation needed — just turn the volume up.



Laughter is contagious.



❤😅 pic.twitter.com/YDIUyrPHV7 — Goodable (@Goodable) September 10, 2021

Cool. What fish is this?pic.twitter.com/SwZRKiBQgo — Figen Sezgin (@FigenSezgin_) September 1, 2021

“…Can I borrow this..?” 🎾😆 pic.twitter.com/XdYoMRavPS — Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) August 31, 2021

Born to be wild........ after my nap 😴😴 pic.twitter.com/jVSrG7tGfj — Isabel Valencia (@Mabelais63) September 10, 2021

Brady in the Bucs locker room after beating the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/TqAd0AwwIl — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 10, 2021

Incredibly powerful. ❤️



Leylah Annie Fernandez's father, Jorge, chats with @markhmasters about what it means to represent Canada as an immigrant family. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/d6SU5jgL44 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 9, 2021

Animals.....



A lot of humans and animals make most of times a small thing to a big problem think before you act.....😗😚👍 pic.twitter.com/fkDoNJOtP9 — Independence (@Indenpendence0) September 2, 2021

That's it for now. Have a nice weekend and keep the masks on, we're not there yet! And here's a song about that first taste of autumn, Cheryl Wheeler's "When Fall Comes To New England":