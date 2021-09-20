Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Newsmax Host's Gambit To Slam Biden Blows Up In His Face

Greg Kelly was forced to cut the mic as soon as he heard the kids say Joe Biden was actually nice to them.
By Aliza Worthington
2 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

The background on this story of glorious self-own is that apparently President Joe Biden, a grown-up, spoke to a a bunch of kids who were wearing Trump gear, and wasn't a d*ck to them. More than that, he went so far as to voluntarily take photos with them, these children resplendent in their Trump hats and shirts. For this sociopathic (/s) behavior, he was roundly mocked on MAGA media all weekend long as clueless and, of course, losing his wits for *not noticing* he was posing with Trump supporters.

Sure they did, because Biden cannot read!

Well, Greg Kelly of Newsmax thought he'd gotten the big get of the century, interviewing this crew, hoping to hear all about how doddering Biden was, and of course, how the guy had no clue about with whom he was posing.

"Did Joe Biden say anything about the Trump hat and the t-shirts and all that stuff first? Did he notice?" asked Kelly.

The adult of the group let the kids answer, because that's who spoke to President Biden.

One of the girls told Kelly, "He, when he was talking to us, of the merchandise, he said that he does not care if we don't like him, but he's gonna like us."

Oh.

"Hey, Jenna, {the adult} I'm gonna have to go back to you, because I'm having a hard time hearing the kids over the fact that my own interview just exploded in my face, so if you don't mind, can you just shut those brats up about Joe Biden not being a moron?" said Kelly except not really he didn't say all of that, but you just know he was thinking it.

This is what he gets for using children to try to lie about the President of the United States, who has proven time and time again that he is, deep down, a mensch.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team