Newsmax Host's Gambit To Slam Biden Blows Up In His Face

The background on this story of glorious self-own is that apparently President Joe Biden, a grown-up, spoke to a a bunch of kids who were wearing Trump gear, and wasn't a d*ck to them. More than that, he went so far as to voluntarily take photos with them, these children resplendent in their Trump hats and shirts. For this sociopathic (/s) behavior, he was roundly mocked on MAGA media all weekend long as clueless and, of course, losing his wits for *not noticing* he was posing with Trump supporters.

This photo was everywhere on MAGA social media this week, mocking Biden for supposedly not knowing that they were wearing Trump shirts. Turns out he knew, but they were little kids and, unlike snowflake Trump, he graciously took the photo anyway and made that statement to them. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2021

These kids tricked Biden just like the Taliban did! pic.twitter.com/qHOI3VMXKM — Xiao (@Xiao24155381) September 13, 2021

Sure they did, because Biden cannot read!

Well, Greg Kelly of Newsmax thought he'd gotten the big get of the century, interviewing this crew, hoping to hear all about how doddering Biden was, and of course, how the guy had no clue about with whom he was posing.

"Did Joe Biden say anything about the Trump hat and the t-shirts and all that stuff first? Did he notice?" asked Kelly.

The adult of the group let the kids answer, because that's who spoke to President Biden.

One of the girls told Kelly, "He, when he was talking to us, of the merchandise, he said that he does not care if we don't like him, but he's gonna like us."

Oh.

"Hey, Jenna, {the adult} I'm gonna have to go back to you, because I'm having a hard time hearing the kids over the fact that my own interview just exploded in my face, so if you don't mind, can you just shut those brats up about Joe Biden not being a moron?" said Kelly except not really he didn't say all of that, but you just know he was thinking it.

This is what he gets for using children to try to lie about the President of the United States, who has proven time and time again that he is, deep down, a mensch.

Biden: I don’t care if you kids like me, I’m gonna like you.

Newsmax: We’re gonna have to go b/c I can’t hear you. — Michele Murelli (@MicheleMurelli) September 20, 2021

Bidden is not oblivious. He does have a grace that allows him to not be threatened by the rude antics of the kid's parents. He's more considerate of the kids than his ego. Maybe one day this kids will realize that. — lowfat cinnamon yeti (@NoDramaBishes) September 20, 2021