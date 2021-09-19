J6 Rally Flops Completely

Saturday's rally in Washington, DC by MAGA whacks was a complete flop by any measure.

Right-wing extremists are still pining for the 2020 election to be invalidated, so a handful of them went there to support the rabid Trump base who viciously attacked the US Capitol on January 6th, 2020.

Now these cretins are demanding that all those arrested on insurrection day be freed, claiming they are are being detained illegally.

CNN reported on what transpired.

From watching Fox News and other right wing outlets in the run-up to the "rally", they realized this was going to be a no-show event, a blight on Trump's legacy. They started making believe the whole rally was a set up by the FBI, which was the paranoid rumor on all of the right-wing forums leading up to the event.

Traitor Trump, who inspired the first insurrection on US soil ever by a sitting president told The Federalist, (a MAGA apologist rag) that it was all a set-up.

Trump also characterized the planned Sept. 18 rally at the U.S. Capitol as a “setup” meant to denigrate Republican voters regardless of what transpires. “On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump said, referring to the rally. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.”

Too bad Trump didn't give that same message to his Stepford minions during his January 6 speech which ignited all of the violence.

In any event, if this was going to be a massive demonstration, Trump and his idiot son would have supported it and maybe done a video hook up to support them.

Wearing a dead animal on your head is certainly a good look, right?

One pro-Trump rally-goer tells me he came out today “just to be visible” while wearing a pelt on his head. pic.twitter.com/EiCL9jCG73 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 18, 2021

State of #JusticeForJ6 event:



—Several hundred press

—Hundreds of police

—Few dozen rally attendees

—Couple dozen counterprotestors

—Media flocking to individual people in circus-like fashion

—Rally attendees tell me they’re disappointed by turnout but pleased w/ press attention pic.twitter.com/ykT8PRmb43 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) September 18, 2021

The only victory for the organizer, Matt Braynard, was that he got the attention of all the Beltway press and enough airtime to blast out his BS talking points.

Jared Holt is an expert on right-wing extremists. He is not mad, just disappointed:

It’s almost hard for me to put into words how discouraged I’m feeling after watching the editorial decisions national media outlets made ahead of Saturday’s rally. Had these outlets done their due diligence—like calling up extremism experts, trying to size up organizer Matt Braynard’s real influence, or looking for proof that this event was worth the paper the permit was filed on—they would have quickly realized that this “Justice for J6” rally was all but dead on arrival. Instead, major news outlets ran wall-to-wall coverage ahead of this event, giving organizer Matt Barynard more public exposure than money can buy. (What Braynard does with his new clout remains to be seen.) And though impossible to quantify, my hunch is that at least some of the people drawn out to DC this weekend showed up simply for the chance to advance their own profiles with the help of the world’s press.

It wasn't worth their effort.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article