Psaki Gives Doocy Room To Fail Spectacularly

Let's have another oblivious self-own by Peter Doocy, shall we? With the glorious assist from the magnificent Jen Psaki, as always.

Here we have Doocy setting up what he hopes is a fabulous GOTCHA question.

"Has President Biden ever been to the southern border?" asks he.

"In his LIFE?" replies Psaki, a bit incredulous.

"Yes."

"I will have to look back in the history books and check the times he has been to the southern border," quipped Psaki, though I imagine Biden chuckling and giving her a mock dressing down over that one, saying, "I'm not THAT old, kid."

Doocy, eager to show off his rEsEaRcH and rePoRTiNg sKilZ pressed on, "We have been looking all morning, and we cannot find any record of him visiting the border as president, vice-president, senator, or even as a concerned citizen. Why would that be?"

Peter Doocy every day before the press briefing, probably Image from: Humoar.com

Clearly amused, Psaki gave him more room, so that when he fell, and fell hard, he wouldn't take anyone else down with him, or hit his head on the coffee table.

"I can check and see when the last time, or when he may have been. But tell me more about why you're asking," she invited.

Check out this answer, which will DEFINITELY get reported on Fox State Propaganda Network as a big takedown:

"Because this is a president who makes a point, when there are disasters in this country, like a wildfire or hurricane, to go and see for himself firsthand what the needs are of the local communities, so that he can have an informed POV to make policy," said Nepotism Pete. "Why doesn't he do that, why doesn't he go down to Del Rio, Texas and see what's going on?"

So, in the span of one statement and one question, this dude just admitted that Biden is a great president, and also drew his own line for the rest of us to conclude that there is not a problem at the border.

He describes Biden as compassionate, informed, caring about local communities enough to hear their input during a crisis, and gathering a variety of information before making decisions. (He also seems to think that the only way to do that is to be there in person, because apparently we still only communicate via carrier pigeon.) Thanks, Peter!

And he visits when there is a crisis, no? So, perhaps what's happening at the border IS NOT a crisis of the nature that requires a personal visit from the President of the United States.

Let's hear how Jen Psaki decides to educate him during circle time.

PSAKI: Well, first of all, Peter, I think the situation at the border is the result of a broken system. And the president certainly relies on his experience. So, the work he did to address root causes as vice-president, his efforts when he was in the Senate to support comprehensive immigration reform, steps that were being done or being work towards in a bipartisan way, something that we certainly think should be the case, today, he uses all of his experiences to inform how he governs, how he approaches challenges, and certainly he looks again at the last four years, and the separation of children, who were ripped from the arms of their parents, as a way he does NOT want to proceed. So, all of his experiences and his time in office, whether vice-president or Senate inform his approach to issues.

Finally, who, exactly, is Doocy suggesting needs comforting at the border? Who is he implying needs Biden's ear? The people in crisis at the border (in the situation he's referencing) are Haitian refugees, desperate to enter our country so that they can live in relative safety, and work towards a better future for themselves and their families. Are the refugees the ones on whose behalf Doocy is speaking up, and suggesting Biden go visit?

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA no, sillies.

Doocy wants Biden to go talk to the white people who live in Del Rio who don't like the idea of Black and brown people being given asylum here. He wants Biden to go talk to the Trump voters who make up Fox's audience so they can spew their vile, xenophobic racism at him.

Guess what? They don't deserve Biden's time.

How can Biden know what's going on at the border without visiting; other than reading reports, speaking with people, watching the news or flying his Drone Force One? — Kentucky Sparky (@Kentucky_Sparky) September 22, 2021

How can he be president if he hasn't been everywhere in the United States 🤦🤦🤦 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 BobbyB🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⚾🏈☕🏀 (@bobbygenebussel) September 22, 2021