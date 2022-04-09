Psaki Turns The Immigration Tables On Doocy

Another day, another briefing where Peter Doocy tries to get the best of Jen Psaki and fails spectacularly.

He's beating a dead horse on the issue of the administration giving smartphones to people who enter the country illegally, so they can be tracked by the government, and to help make sure they show up for their court dates. To Doocy and the hypocrites at Fox, this is typical welfare state mentality, "giving" something to people who don't "deserve" it "for free." He cannot stand this and asks about it regularly.

"Following up on the smartphones that are being given to border crossers with technology so they can be tracked or so they can check in: Is there any plan to give free smartphones to U.S. citizens that want them?" he asked, thinking he'd found the PERFECT FRAMING to catch Psaki unawares.

No luck.

Psaki asked, "Should we not be tracking migrants who irregularly cross the border?"

He sputtered a bit before she turned the question around on him even more:

"Or do you have an alternative suggestion for how they should be tracked?"

He finally gathered his half-wit about him and answered, "I, unfortunately, have not been asked to make U.S. immigration policy. That’s not my --"

"Today’s your moment," Psaki interrupted, prompting laughter from fellow reporters.

He who cannot grasp nuance responded, "Well, it’d be great if anybody that wanted a free phone and a free monthly plan could get one. So, is that going to be an offer for everybody or just people that walk into the country illegally?"

Knowing her question wasn't going to get a serious answer, she decided to provide one.

"Well, Peter, as -- when we talked about this the other day, what I noted to you is that we have a range of means of tracking individuals who irregularly migrate to the country, as -- in order to ensure that they are meeting their Notice to Appear obligations and that they are appearing in court when they should appear in court. Phones is one of them. There are also ankle devices and a range of tracking devices," Psaki explained.

"Eighty percent of individuals have -- of non-citizens released at the border from DHS custody under prosecutorial discretion have either received a Notice to Appear or are still within the window to report," she told him. As in, the method works.

"So, yes, there is telephonic reporting. There is SmartLink, which enables participant monitoring via smartphone. There’s the Global Positioning System. These are the range of means with modern technology that we monitor," she concluded, before moving on.

Now, if I had my way, when he asked if every U.S. citizen who wanted a free smartphone and plan could get one, Psaki would respond, "Sure, if they're okay with us tracking their every movement, and showing up where we tell them to, when we tell them to."

Or, "Sure, if they're willing to give up their complete right to privacy so that we can know where they are at all times."

Or, "Sure if they're going to mentor one of the migrants who has sought refuge in this country because life where they came from was unlivable."

But that's just if I had my way.