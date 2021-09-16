Joy Reid To GOP: Your ‘Creepy Little’ COVID Cult Killed Your CA Recall

While Republicans seem hell-bent on spreading COVID and promoting fake cures, it turns out most voters in California want to fight the virus with real science, real treatments and real public-safety practices.

Joy Reid was there to rub it in Wednesday night. She pointed out that exit polls found the coronavirus was the most important issue for voters and, when asked about Governor Gavin Newsom’s job fighting it, 65% said his policies were about right or not strict enough.

But Republicans? For them, "COVID is the Precious," Reid snarked. They love COVID so much, they want it to spread everywhere. “You want it pumping through your veins with an ivermectin chaser!” she taunted. “We have absolutely no bloody idea why,” she said. “But here’s the thing, you weirdos. Everyone else hates COVID.”

Reid went on to cite some tragic anecdotes, such as a couple in their 30s who both died from COVID, leaving behind five children, including a newborn daughter. Also, in South Carolina, 20 children with COVID-19 need critical care.

Yet Republicans wanted to hand over California to what she called, “the COVID candidate,” meaning Larry Elder, the GOP frontrunner in the election. We saw a clip of him saying he doesn’t “believe the science suggests that young people should be vaccinated” or “have to wear masks at school” because "their symptoms are likely to be mild and they're not likely to be hospitalized and certainly not likely to die."

“If misinformation could kill,” Reid said sarcastically.

Then Reid moved in for the rhetorical kill:

REID: So Republicans, your thirst for COVID is why you lost. Nobody likes your policies that threaten our safety and our kids. You, you may want COVID. you may want to ingest horse dewormer and attend far too many funerals, but we, we don't. And instead of just saying that or tweeting that or fighting about that, California voted that. It is perhaps the first real tangible proof that your creepy little COVID-loving death-cult way is not going to work for you at the ballot box. In fact it's political suicide and also apparently talk radio suicide because your brilliant little COVID plan is killing your right-wing hosts. The majority of us Americans want things like, I don't know, better infrastructure, good schools, gun reforms, jobs and the right to vote. you know what else we want? We want to live. Not die from covid.