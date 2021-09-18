On this day in 1971 The Who scored their first and only UK No.1 album with Who’s Next, featuring the single, "Won't Get Fooled Again."

The City reports that the MTA Yanks $500K COVID Death Benefit From Unvaccinated Transit Workers.

News Corpse: Kellyanne Conway Whines About Biden Bumping Her From Air Force Academy Advisory Board

Brilliant at Breakfast Rebooted remembers Peter Hochstein (The New York Crank).

Attention space nerds! What's the next best thing to being on Mars? Tooling around the Jezero Crater with the universe's chattiest rover, Perseverance.