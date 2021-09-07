Mock Paper Scissors: For American unions, Labor Day news brought a gray lining to a silver cloud.

Hackwhackers: The “Baby Murder Bounty Hunter” and other tweets of the day.

Joe.My.God.: Alabama is in the process of purging racist language from its constitution.

Blue NC: Apparently, public charter schools in North Carolina can teach uncritical race theory…

Lawyers, Guns and Money: …while gay history is suppressed at the Missouri Capitol.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"To me it's a sort of feeling that it's just a nit. That it is not significant. It's trying to make a big deal out of something that doesn't matter for diddly." (Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, on Virginia’s declaration of “Confederate Heritage Month” not mentioning slavery, April 12, 2010)

