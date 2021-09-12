

Slacktivist: Let’s look at the role of race and religion in American epidemics past.

Brad Delong: Let’s take a quick glance at debt, semiconductors and sociopaths.

Juanita Jean’s: Let’s look back at the week in political cartoons.

XPostFactoid: Let’s review what else needs to change if we lower the Medicare age to 60.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It’s the prices, stupid." (Princeton health care economist Uwe Reinhardt, explaining why the U.S. spends more on health care than peer nations, 2003)

