Running Over Black Lives Matter Protesters Not A Crime In TN

The case of Jared Benjamin Lafer, as reported in The Daily Beast, underscores just how eager some right-wingers are to physically harm, if not kill, protesters engaging in their First Amendment-protected freedom of political speech (Jan. 6th insurrectionists excepted, of course):

Victoria Hewlett, who was sitting in a parked car with her husband at an intersection just yards from the scene, told The Daily Beast that protesters were crossing the road in a pattern consistent with the walk signal. She says that Lafer pulled up behind her car, then swerved around her vehicle “pretty aggressively,” before rounding the corner and driving “directly into where the protesters were in the crosswalk.” She says — and Jonathan Bowers, Lafer’s primary victim, also states in a hospital-bed affidavit and subsequent testimony — that Lafer rolled slowly, without breaking, into the intersection, “bumped” him with his truck, and then suddenly “floored” the vehicle, running him over and leaving him unconscious in the road.

Yet despite video evidence that none of the approximately 10 protesters were near Lafer’s car when he ran over Bowers and narrowly missed another who jumped out of the way in time, a Tennessee grand jury apparently bought Lafer’s lawyer’s argument that “he did what he felt was necessary to get out of a situation that he felt was dangerous to his family.” The grand jury concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to indict Lafer.

The awful thing is, Lafer is no isolated case. He’s part of a right-wing movement. TDB’s Kali Holloway explains:

Right-wingers are getting the message. Holloway sites statistics that show people drove vehicles into protesters dozens of times during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protesters. Of 104 cases between May 27 and September 5, 2020, 43 drivers showed obviously malicious intent but only 39 faced any criminal charges.