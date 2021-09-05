Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Presented with abundant joy, and no comment necessary.
Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021
********************
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:
CNN “State of the Union”: White House chief of staff Ron Klain … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).
FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Ashish Jha … FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Panel: Jonah Goldberg, Catherine Lucey and Harold Ford Jr. Power Player: retired Navy Adm. William McRaven.
CBS “Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy … Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) … Jefferson Parish, La., President Cynthia Lee Sheng … Sue Gordon.
NBC “Meet the Press”: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear … Claire McCaskill and Barbara Comstock. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Matt Bai, Brendan Buck and Betsy Woodruff Swan.
MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Ruth Marcus … Neal Katyal … Cecile Richards … Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) … Ben Rhodes … Amna Nawaz … Rob Reiner.
CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Molly Ball, Joshua Jamerson, Jackie Kucinch, Kevin Liptak, Joan Biskupic, Kate Bennett and Megan Ranney.
ABC “This Week”: Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Heidi Heitkamp and Kristen Soltis Anderson.
CNN “Newsroom with Jim Acosta”: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) … Rob Reiner … James Miervaldis … Gloria Allred.
