Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning news show guests, and family Buttigieg just doubled in size!
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Presented with abundant joy, and no comment necessary.

********************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

CNN “State of the Union”: White House chief of staff Ron Klain … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Ashish Jha … FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Panel: Jonah Goldberg, Catherine Lucey and Harold Ford Jr. Power Player: retired Navy Adm. William McRaven.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy … Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) … Jefferson Parish, La., President Cynthia Lee Sheng … Sue Gordon.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear … Claire McCaskill and Barbara Comstock. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Matt Bai, Brendan Buck and Betsy Woodruff Swan.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Ruth Marcus … Neal Katyal … Cecile Richards … Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) … Ben Rhodes … Amna Nawaz … Rob Reiner.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Molly Ball, Joshua Jamerson, Jackie Kucinch, Kevin Liptak, Joan Biskupic, Kate Bennett and Megan Ranney.

ABC “This Week”: Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Heidi Heitkamp and Kristen Soltis Anderson.

CNN “Newsroom with Jim Acosta”: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) … Rob Reiner … James Miervaldis … Gloria Allred.

What goes on for you today? Tell us in the comments!

