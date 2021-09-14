Politics
Trump To Pence: I Won't 'Be Your Friend Anymore' Unless You Overturn Election

There is no doubt that Trump is a traitor to the US Constitution.
By John Amato
2 hours ago
Bob Woodward has a new book coming out entitled Peril that he co-wrote with Robert Costa. "Peril" captures the derangement of traitor Trump after he lost the election of 2020.

CNN host John King and his panel discussed the new revelations in detail. They highlighted dialogue between Trump and his vice president.

"But wouldn't it be almost cool to have that power?" Trump asked.

Mike Pence replied, "No, I've done everything I could and then some to find a way around this. It's simply not possible."

Trump whined, "No, no, no! You don't understand, Mike. You can do this. I don't want to be your friend anymore if you don't do this."

This is how a narcissistic baby talks when he doesn't get his way.

This exchange underscores how Trump was a traitor to the Constitution, the American people, and the election process of the United States.

We already know this, but Woodward's book gives us more evidence of his malfeasance.

The seditious ex-president was trying to force and coerce his own vice president to undermine the integrity of the US election and name himself a king.

Since November 4, Traitor Trump and his minions like Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, his entire idiotic legal team-- and now the entire GOP-- have embraced "election fraud" as their mantra and it will extend to every election they lose.

This is more data that shows the extent to which Trump lies and tries to steal an election he lost by almost 8 million votes.

UPDATE: And if you think Mike Pence was being a good American and rebuking Trump's scheme, think again.

What's certain is that if Pence had a whiff or a hint that he could get away with not certifying the electoral college he would have.

F**K you, Pence.

Following his lead, Larry Elder already announced Gavin Newsom won the recall election without any votes being counted and wants an audit.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

