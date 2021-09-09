Politics
White House To Withdraw ATF Nominee: 'We Do Not Have The Votes'

David Chipman's name will be withdrawn over "bipartisan" pushback for his work for Gabby Giffords' gun control group, sources told the Post.
Looks like there's not enough support to get him confirmed -- which is infuriating. Via the Washington Post:

The White House is planning to withdraw David Chipman’s nomination to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives this week amid bipartisan pushback over his gun control advocacy, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

President Biden nominated Chipman, who worked at ATF for more than two decades before joining the gun control group led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), in April as part of a larger effort to curb gun violence.

Via CNN:

The move comes amid concerns among moderate Democrats and independent Maine Sen. Angus King -- along with GOP senators -- over Chipman's past record on gun control.

"We do not have the votes. We will land him in a non-confirmed job in the administration," one senior administration official told CNN.

