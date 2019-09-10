Eight Democratic Candidates Appear In Gun Sense Ad

The Democratic Party is united already. Eight candidates for President appear in this offering from Giffords, the gun violence prevention organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords:

As today marks the first full week of September with American children heading back to school, Giffords’ new #GunSafetyPresident series starts with a first video—top Democratic candidate candidates speaking out about the epidemic of gun violence and school shootings that have become all too commonplace in American life. During the 2017–2018 school year, 4.1 million students endured at least one lockdown.

This first video makes a clear statement—kids deserve to be safe at school and America deserves a #GunSafetyPresident. A six-figure buy will put the video in front of key voters, including in Houston ahead of the Democratic debate this Thursday evening. Today’s launch marks the beginning of an extensive effort by Giffords to elevate gun safety as a voting issue in the primary and frame the general election as a referendum on gun safety.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords:

“Our Gun Safety President campaign frames a critical and historic choice for our nation. We can continue with the corrupt leadership of Donald Trump, who has taken millions from the NRA while opposing gun safety policies—or we can forge a new path and elect a gun safety president who’s willing to stand up to the gun lobby and protect our kids and communities from gun violence. This campaign will give Americans a closer look at just how committed the candidates running against Trump are in the fight to save lives.”Over the next month, this pioneering campaign will let Americans hear more from the candidates on the major issues and themes on gun violence.

On October 2, 2019, Giffords and March For Our Lives will host a presidential forum dedicated to addressing gun violence in America in Las Vegas.