'Absolutely False': Fox Slams Pence After He Lies About Jan. 6

A Fox News segment criticized former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday after he referred to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as simply "one day in January."

Pence made the remarks Monday on Sean Hannity's Fox News program but it took almost a week for anyone on the network to criticize the comments.

"Saying 'one day in January' is kind of like calling 9/11 one day in September," Fox News host Howard Kurtz noted on Sunday. "It was a pretty tragic day!"

Kurtz went on to ask Fox News contributor Mara Liasson if she agreed with Pence's assertion that the media is focusing on Jan. 6 to distract from President Joe Biden's challenges.

"No!" Liasson replied. "I think there has been tremendous coverage of Joe Biden's considerable woes. I think the media has been like a dog with a bone on that."

"The other thing that Mike Pence said which I think it's absolutely false is to say that by focusing on January 6, the most violent insurrection against the Capitol in over 100 years, somehow is denigrating the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump," she added. "That's just completely false."

"Right," Kurtz agreed. "That had completely nothing to do with it."