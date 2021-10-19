Anti-Vax Mandate King Mo Brooks Owns Pfizer Stock, Blames Wife

Senator Mo Brooks (R-AL) pretended the January 6 insurrection was "part of his duties as a Senator." He also showed himself this year as pretty good, but not perfect, at avoiding subpoenas.

And now he's a poster boy for insider trading and purchases of Pfizer stock while not reporting those purchases in the timeframe required by law.

It's such BS. Members of Congress are allowed to own individual stock but they must report such trades "from when they become aware of a trade made for themselves or their spouses — and 45 days overall from the date of a trade." AND there's a 30-day grace period.

And yes, the "or their spouses" is in the law.

Business Insider (paywall) reports that "Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama was about a month late in disclosing that he sold up to $50,000 worth of stock in the pharmaceutical company Pfizer — despite criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer and bashing mandates for people to get a coronavirus vaccine. ...Brooks' family sold up to $50,000 worth of Pfizer stock on August 16 and didn't disclose the trade until October 14 — making the disclosure nearly a month after the federal Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 mandates."

But Mrs. Brooks says she does all the trading in their household and doesn't tell her husband about it. And that makes everything okay? Nope, it doesn't, Mrs. Brooks.

The article goes on to note that late filings and waivers of fines are ROUTINE for members of Congress. It's clear the law has no teeth and is easy to break.

We're with Senators Warren, Brown, Merkley, Warnock, and others who want this nonsense to stop:

Members of Congress should not be allowed to trade individual stocks. Period. Put your money in conflict-free investments or pick a different line of work. That’s part of my plan to root out corruption in Washington. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 17, 2021

Just like Members of Congress, Fed officials should be serving the public, NOT their stock portfolios.



I'm introducing legislation banning Fed officials from trading individual stocks. pic.twitter.com/WTAfXOUfZz — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) September 28, 2021