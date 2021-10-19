Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Anti-Vax Mandate King Mo Brooks Owns Pfizer Stock, Blames Wife

Isn't it high time to ban members of Congress from owning ANY individual stock?
By Frances Langum
Anti-Vax Mandate King Mo Brooks Owns Pfizer Stock, Blames Wife
Image from: Gage Skidmore

Senator Mo Brooks (R-AL) pretended the January 6 insurrection was "part of his duties as a Senator." He also showed himself this year as pretty good, but not perfect, at avoiding subpoenas.

And now he's a poster boy for insider trading and purchases of Pfizer stock while not reporting those purchases in the timeframe required by law.

It's such BS. Members of Congress are allowed to own individual stock but they must report such trades "from when they become aware of a trade made for themselves or their spouses — and 45 days overall from the date of a trade." AND there's a 30-day grace period.

And yes, the "or their spouses" is in the law.

Business Insider (paywall) reports that "Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama was about a month late in disclosing that he sold up to $50,000 worth of stock in the pharmaceutical company Pfizer — despite criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer and bashing mandates for people to get a coronavirus vaccine. ...Brooks' family sold up to $50,000 worth of Pfizer stock on August 16 and didn't disclose the trade until October 14 — making the disclosure nearly a month after the federal Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 mandates."

But Mrs. Brooks says she does all the trading in their household and doesn't tell her husband about it. And that makes everything okay? Nope, it doesn't, Mrs. Brooks.

The article goes on to note that late filings and waivers of fines are ROUTINE for members of Congress. It's clear the law has no teeth and is easy to break.

We're with Senators Warren, Brown, Merkley, Warnock, and others who want this nonsense to stop:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team