Hypocrite Mo Brooks: Trump Staff Wife Beating Is 'Soap Opera News'

Apparently Mo Brooks likes to ignore wife beating when it's a Republican.

This morning on CNN's New Day, Brooks clutched his pearls and refused to stoop to the level if discussing such "soap opera news" with host Chris Cuomo.

"When you talk about personal matters or what's going on behind closed doors in a marital relationship, that I know nothing about, I'm just not comfortable commenting on that."

Mo Brooks had no problem earlier this year insisting that Roy Moore treated the underage girls he "dated" "like an officer and a gentleman."

Brooks is eager to avoid "passing judgement" on anyone in the Trump administration, but he was happy to suggest that Obama could be impeached for admitting Syrian refugees into the US, and what the hell, Congress should pre-impeach Hillary for her emails.

After hearing Rep Mo Brooks call domestic violence "Soap Opera News" I am wondering why any female would support the GOP. — richard black (@ocalarickb) February 12, 2018