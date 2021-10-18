Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Christopher Steele And The Pee Pee Tape

It's back! The tape we all know exists in Putin's closet.
By John Amato
53 min ago by John Amato
Views:

It's back! The tape we all know exists in Putin's closet.

Christopher Steele had a talk with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News. Steele is the former British spy who helped compile a dossier from his Russian connections on Trump.

The "fake" dossier made Republicans' heads spin.

Much of the interview focused on Michael Cohen's testimony and the accuracy of the dossier.

And then came the one true golden shower. The shower that even today for some reason, Trump feels the need to deny even when no one asks.

Stephanopoulos asked, "Do you still believe that this tape exists?”

"I think it probably does, but I wouldn't put a 100 percent certainty on it,” Steele answered.

“How do you explain if that tape does, indeed, exist, it has not been released?”

“It hasn’t needed to be released...because I think the Russians felt they’d got pretty good value out of Donald Trump when he was president of the US.” Steele said.

There's a reason why Donald was so subservient (Remember Hell-stinki?) to a ruthless former KGB officer -- and it's not just because he idolizes thugs.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team