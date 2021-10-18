Christopher Steele And The Pee Pee Tape

It's back! The tape we all know exists in Putin's closet.

Christopher Steele had a talk with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News. Steele is the former British spy who helped compile a dossier from his Russian connections on Trump.

The "fake" dossier made Republicans' heads spin.

Much of the interview focused on Michael Cohen's testimony and the accuracy of the dossier.

And then came the one true golden shower. The shower that even today for some reason, Trump feels the need to deny even when no one asks.

Stephanopoulos asked, "Do you still believe that this tape exists?”

"I think it probably does, but I wouldn't put a 100 percent certainty on it,” Steele answered.

“How do you explain if that tape does, indeed, exist, it has not been released?”

“It hasn’t needed to be released...because I think the Russians felt they’d got pretty good value out of Donald Trump when he was president of the US.” Steele said.

There's a reason why Donald was so subservient (Remember Hell-stinki?) to a ruthless former KGB officer -- and it's not just because he idolizes thugs.