Crackpot Auburn Vaccine Protester: 'My DNA Will Be Changed!'

Who knew COVID was basically just the common cold? This Auburn student seems to know more than the CDC.
After Auburn University implemented a vaccine policy for employees, students began protesting even though there have been over 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 in Alabama.

RSBN, the YouTube network that covered much of Trump's insane rallies visited with anti-vaxers from Auburn University and even lent a helping hand with wingnut propaganda.

A young woman with a Let's Go Brandon (F*ck Biden) sign said, "I'm not vaccinated. I don't want to be vaccinated."

"And why not?" the RSBN reporter asked.

"We don't even know what's in the vaccine."

And then this young lady gave her off-the-wall reason why she won't be vaccinated.

"We have cancer that's been out here forever. Herpes, AIDS, all-time stuff," she explained. "You can't find a cure for that, but you can find a cure for something that's called the common cold basically."

She continued, "I don't want to put that in my body. You said you were using....Umm.. What you call it?"

The host helped her out like it was staged beforehand.

"Baby parts?"

"Yesss...That's disgusting," she exclaimed. "You're changing my DNA. You're changing who I am inside. You're putting somebody else's DNA inside my body. That's nasty."

On many evangelical social media outlets these types of conspiracy theories prevail. mRNA vaccines do not change any DNA, but instead just teach one's body how to fend off the virus. Nevertheless, the evangelicals have done a great job of lying to people about what these vaccines do, and do not do. They also do not use "baby parts" to make the vaccines.

I was talking to a very religious person who was vaccinated. They told me they feel like the minority when talking to these anti-vax crazy people. They've been sold a pack of lies for the sole purpose of bolstering wingers' political prospects. It's despicable and insane.

