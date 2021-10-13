Media Bites
Jesse Watters Slips In Lie About Fetal Tissue Vaccines

Lies about what's in the vaccines from the anti-vax mob.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
On Tuesday's The Five, co-host Jesse Watters repeated a completely debunked conspiracy put out by James O'Keefe that claims vaccines are made with fetal tissues.

The topic was Southwest Airlines and their sanctioning vaccines and/or testing mandates to all employees.

You never hear about the testing part of the Biden administration vaccine mandates because it undermines wight-wing complaints. If you do not get the shot then you must be tested once a week.

After playing a short video of commercial pilot Shawn Walker, co-host Jesse Watters slipped in this enormous lie about vaccines.

"[Shawn Walker] says because they make this Pfizer vaccine or many of these vaccines that include the fetal tissue from the unborn, he has a religious problem with that. He wants a religious exemption," Watters said.

There is no fetal tissue used in vaccines.

This latest lie is coming from a Project Veritas video. Are you surprised?

If you missed this, James O'Keefe once again manufactured a faux conspiracy with their undercover nonsense using an unidentified Pfizer employee claiming through emails Pfizer vaccine contains aborted fetal cells.

The AP fact checked this claim from Veritas, "A widely shared video by the group Project Veritas has led to a false claim online that purported emails among Pfizer officials show that the pharmaceutical company’s COVID-19 vaccine contains aborted fetal cells.

But the video — an interview between Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and a self-identified Pfizer employee who claims to show internal emails from the company  — does not support that erroneous conclusion."

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. "The emails cited say that the vaccine was tested, not produced, using a cell line that originated with a fetus in the 1970s. That information was already publicly available."

That didn't stop Watters from repeating it in passing as if it was actual news.

It's not. It's another fraud perpetrated by the usual suspects.

It's more crap from the anti-vax whacks that are undermining the health and safety of this country for political gains.

Hyperventilating over vaccine requirements is paying Fox News handsomely. The few outliers and wackos get more airtime than credible people these days

But facts are facts.

