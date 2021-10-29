Joe Manchin Has Some Great Advice For Democratic Activists

Shocking, but true.

Joe Manchin, yes, THAT Joe Manchin, has some cogent advice for progressive activists who are disappointed that Congress isn't passing more of the Build Back Better plan.

"I've never been a liberal in any way, shape, or form," Manchin said to reporters Thursday. “I don't fault any of them who believe that they're much more progressive and much more liberal, God bless them. And all they need to do is, we have to elect more liberals.”

Thing is, most people responding to this noted that Build Back Better isn't really a liberal bill.

He's not wrong about electing better informed people.



The problem is that this infrastructure Build Back Better package is not liberal. It's very moderate, barely meeting the needs of our current population, problems, and society.



Manchin is showing his age. He hasn't kept up. — Blue Senate Newsfeed (Fran Adkins) (@MarVistaWriter) September 30, 2021

How can you tell when a congressman is out for themselves? When 79% of the people in your own state want legislation to pass, and you choose to ignore their wishes. #BenedictManchin — Richard Vance (@RichardJVance) September 30, 2021

“I don’t want entitlement culture. I want my constituents to continue to survive by shopping at Dollar General.”



-Joe Manchin — Doom Scrolls and Rick Rolls (@SirTweetzalot1) September 30, 2021

The US debt to GDP ratio is actually quite normal and inline with other economies of similar size so I'm not sure why he is so opposed to legislation that would clearly benefit thousands in his own state. — Keith N' Kaboodle (@MidtownCoffee) September 30, 2021

I do think Manchin's got a point. Electing progressives is how we get rid of the filibuster and move forward as a country.