Joe Manchin Has Some Great Advice For Democratic Activists

Shocking, but true.
Joe Manchin, yes, THAT Joe Manchin, has some cogent advice for progressive activists who are disappointed that Congress isn't passing more of the Build Back Better plan.
"I've never been a liberal in any way, shape, or form," Manchin said to reporters Thursday. “I don't fault any of them who believe that they're much more progressive and much more liberal, God bless them. And all they need to do is, we have to elect more liberals.”
Thing is, most people responding to this noted that Build Back Better isn't really a liberal bill.
I do think Manchin's got a point. Electing progressives is how we get rid of the filibuster and move forward as a country.