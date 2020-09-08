Politics
Barack Obama Has Some Advice For Kamala Harris

Get enough sleep and be aware that Joe Biden isn't always on schedule. Ha!
By Frances Langum

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris asked former president Barack Obama for advice about Joe Biden.

What is it with the ice cream?

President Obama noted that Joe loves his ice cream, as well as pasta with red sauce.

He also loves the aviator sunglasses. "He knows they look good on him," said Obama.

On a more serious note, Obama advised Harris to treasure the one-on-one conversations candidates have with individual voters.

Harris agreed:

...People of our country are they really are full of hope. There's a lot that gives them a reason to be concerned about the future, but there's also a lot that that folks just carry in their hearts, and their spirit, that is truly born out of optimism. And so when you have those conversations and you know people share with you their hardships, but also they're there because they also believe that that things are possible, that all things are possible. And I agree with you, those interactions, those one-on-one interactions, really do inspire him and help you to keep it real... and obviously that is critical if we are to lead effectively.

Obama also noted that, due to those one-on-one conversations, things aren't always on schedule when Joe Biden is around.

We've noticed.

waiting_for_biden.jpg

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

