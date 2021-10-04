Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above: Above: Donnie Darko - Mad World kicks off our Halloween month. But you know what's really mad world? The way our Failed Political Press ™ focuses on two Senators rather than on 52 Senators obstructing us. Republicans always get a pass for their bad behavior.

Annie Asks Your asks if this the Democrats in Disarray, then what are the Republicans?

Spocko's Brain asks "Who knew Trump had COVID and when did they know it?" Good question!

Shower Cap summarizes last week as only he can.

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard alerts us: Vincent Price reading Edgar Allen Poe. Now THAT is Holloween!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).