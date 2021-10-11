Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up


Naked Capitalism: Hospitals and doctors are waiting for billions of dollars in payments from major American health insurers.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: The Democratic Party may finally put an end to the unbearable whiteness of being first that is the Iowa Caucus.

Blue NC: Why would the North Carolina GOP want to investigate voting machines in Durham County? Well, if the hood fits…

Mad Kane: An ode to debt ceiling hostage takers.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I certainly don’t think any senators are rooting for a debt limit crisis that would put our full faith and credit at risk. So, I believe that every one of our colleagues wants this agreement to pass. That means every one of our colleagues should actually vote for it." (Mitch McConnell, July 31, 2019)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team