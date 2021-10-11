

Naked Capitalism: Hospitals and doctors are waiting for billions of dollars in payments from major American health insurers.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: The Democratic Party may finally put an end to the unbearable whiteness of being first that is the Iowa Caucus.

Blue NC: Why would the North Carolina GOP want to investigate voting machines in Durham County? Well, if the hood fits…

Mad Kane: An ode to debt ceiling hostage takers.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I certainly don’t think any senators are rooting for a debt limit crisis that would put our full faith and credit at risk. So, I believe that every one of our colleagues wants this agreement to pass. That means every one of our colleagues should actually vote for it." (Mitch McConnell, July 31, 2019)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.