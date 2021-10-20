On this day in 1977, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines from Lynyrd Skynyrd were all killed along with manager Dean Kilpatrick when their rented plane ran out of fuel and crashed into a densely wooded thicket in the middle of a swamp in Gillsburg, Mississippi.

The Mahablog takes a look at police reform the hard way.

Robert Reich thinks you should know the names of the four-count-em-four Democrats who are blocking a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

A Liberal Blogosphere Ghost Story. First, you go to the long-defunct blog of the late Steve Gilliard (http://stevegilliard.blogspot.com/) then, from his blogroll, click over to Corrente (http://corrente.blogspot.com/) which ceased publication in 2010, but left CorrenteSBL as its forwarding address (http://correntesbl.blogspot.com/) which, in turn, ceased publication in 2015, but referred seekers to The Washington Chestnut (http://washingtonchestnut.blogspot.com/) which went dark in 2018. If there's a lesson here somewhere, it's probably that we shouldn't take our tiny, fragile Liberal blogger community for granted.

Attention space nerds! You want an interactive map of the solar system? You got it!

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast; send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.