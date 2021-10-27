Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Scary Movie Edition.

Rewrite: Froomkin at Press Watch on a WaPo story that "both-sides" the current ugly situation in Montana's Flathead Valley.

Steve M. watches the press fake news too. And it is an absolute fantasy world.

There is indeed no bottom, as proved by the judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Politicalprof.

Would-be Rittenhouses:



Audience member to Charlie Kirk: “When do we get to use the guns? ... That's not a joke. I'm not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where's the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”

Scared yet? You damn well should be.

Bonus track: Now can we start eating the rich? Someone has more than he needs. Nan's Notebook.

