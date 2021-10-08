Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Ressa Calls Facebook An 'Atom Bomb'

[Above, Maria Ressa is on a Zoom call talking about independent journalism when she learns she has won a Nobel Peace Prize.]
Congratulations to Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, won this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Not to take anything away from Ressa's well-deserved award, BUT...
..the punches just keep coming for Facebook this week.
Ressa is known for her clear-eyed attacks on social media algorithms and their impact on our society's ability to tell truth from lies. As she wrote in 2016 (ahem):
"Facebook's algorithms, created in a black box, are extremely powerful in shaping reality and creating echo chambers that could be harmful to democracy. ...They cater to our weaknesses, what psychologists call cognitive bias – when we unconsciously gravitate towards those who echo what we believe."
Mark Zuckerberg is no match for Maria Ressa. Take a look:
Her book comes out next April.