Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Ressa Calls Facebook An 'Atom Bomb'

Her prize is "a recognition of how we're going to win the battle for truth," she said.
By Frances Langum

[Above, Maria Ressa is on a Zoom call talking about independent journalism when she learns she has won a Nobel Peace Prize.]

Congratulations to Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, won this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Not to take anything away from Ressa's well-deserved award, BUT...

..the punches just keep coming for Facebook this week.

Ressa is known for her clear-eyed attacks on social media algorithms and their impact on our society's ability to tell truth from lies. As she wrote in 2016 (ahem):

"Facebook's algorithms, created in a black box, are extremely powerful in shaping reality and creating echo chambers that could be harmful to democracy. ...They cater to our weaknesses, what psychologists call cognitive bias – when we unconsciously gravitate towards those who echo what we believe."

Mark Zuckerberg is no match for Maria Ressa. Take a look:

Her book comes out next April.

