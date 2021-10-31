QAnon Voting Clerk Suspected Of Stealing Voting Equipment

Michigan State Police are investigating the disappearance of voting equipment under control of Adams Township clerk and QAnon supporter Stephanie Scott.

The Daily Beast has the deets:

Ahead of a special election on Tuesday, Scott refused to allow maintenance to be carried out on voting equipment. Instead, Scott told Michigan news site Bridge Michigan that she wanted to preserve data on the machines from previous elections—an apparent reference to the false idea that voting machines have been used to steal elections. That prompted Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to revoke Scott’s ability to run the upcoming election, putting Hillsdale County Clerk Marney Kast, a fellow Republican, in her place. But when Kast and her team arrived in Adams Township to inspect the voting equipment, they found a surprise. During the inspection, officials discovered that the voting machine’s tablet—a key part of its operations—was gone. Michigan State Police launched an investigation Thursday to uncover who took the tablet.

As author Will Sommer suggested, Scott’s statements to Bridge Michigan provide good reasons to suspect her. For one thing, she seems to think she is entitled to custody of the equipment:

The embattled clerk described her feud as a battle over "who owns the tabulator and who has rights" to inspect or service it. "The county clerk's office and now Secretary of State are demanding I drop off my machine for unfettered access, and God only knows doing what to it,” she said. “When you have the fox guarding the hen house, somebody's got to stand up and guard those hens.”

Scott also doesn’t seem to believe she needs to follow the law. She told Bridge Michigan she doesn’t think the state has the authority to revoke her power to run the upcoming election – or maybe do anything else she disagrees with:

Scott told Bridge Michigan she still planned to conduct required testing Wednesday evening, but she confirmed she had refused to communicate those plans with the state because they also asked her to pledge she would continue using county-approved tabulators in future elections. “I don't feel like I live in a country that I have to swear an allegiance to something like that,” she said.

Even worse, Scott is not the only QAnon official who looks to be involved in election sabotage. Sommer notes that Tina Peters, the county clerk in Mesa County, Colorado (QAnon Boebert’s district), is also under investigation after election data in her control was leaked to QAnoner Ron Watkins.

“We need more Tinas out there,” Big Liar Mike Lindell said recently. Peters has gone into hiding but he told the Washington Post he is paying for her lodging, security and lawyers.

More may well be on the way, too. For example, from Bridge Michigan: