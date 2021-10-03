SNL NAILS The Insanity Of 2021 School Board Meetings

Saturday Night Live had their season 47 premiere on Saturday night, and they returned with a full cast, a great host (Owen Wilson) and a ton of actually funny skits. In my opinion, though, the absolute best of the entire show was the Lucerne County School Board meeting sketch.

It was full of the whole cast of characters you would expect (I won't ruin it), and a few you might be surprised by. Imagine if you mushed all of those horrible videos you see on right wing tv, social media and your local news into one mockumentary, where we just get to laugh at them and their insanity.

Welcome back, SNL.