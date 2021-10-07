Media Bites
Ted Nugent Imitates A Sheep To Attack Vaccinated People

Nugent and his ilk are responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans who actually listen to their insane anti-vax rants.
By John Amato
Ted Nugent, the draft dodging, COVID denying Republican rock "musician" attacked vaccinated people PBS’ Off The Record.

To get attention, he then resorted to a bizarre impression of a farm animal.

Nugent spewed the same talking points about fake authorizations and experimental vaccines to host Tim Skubick that he's been doing for months.

Nugent recently was infected with COVID, after claiming it was a hoax and 500K people hadn't died from the virus at the time and was furious his tour was canceled but admitted,

"Everybody told me that I should not announce this," Nugent said. "I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying, it's just a clusterf*ck --- I've got a stuffed-up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days, but I did, I crawled. So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today."

Nugent still refused the vaccine then and now he's content with playing the fool.

Skubick asked the wingnut anti-vax troll if people are dead wrong believing vaccines are saving lives, "Are they fed a line from the federal government?"

"Jim, (Not his name) I appreciate the opportunity to speak to the people that went ahead and got the jab. I speak their language. I will speak to them thusly: Baaaaaah. Baaah. Baaaah"

Skubick said, “So all these millions of people who got the shots, they’re just stupid?”

“Yup,” Nugent replied.

Nugent and his ilk are responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans with their insane anti-vax rants and lunacy.

Why is PBS putting this idiot on TV anyway?

