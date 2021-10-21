Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Texas Lt. Gov. Cuts First $25,000 Check For Voter Fraud Case - A Republican Caught In Pennsylvania

Dan Patrick, a Republican, promised to pay $25,000 to any tipster who came forward with evidence of real voter fraud. That's just what he did for Eric Frank, a poll worker in Pennsylvania who caught a republican trying to vote twice.
By Ed Scarce
Texas Lt. Gov. Cuts First $25,000 Check For Voter Fraud Case - A Republican Caught In Pennsylvania
Image from: Twitter

Patrick, a Republican, promised to pay $25,000 to any tipster who came forward with evidence of real voter fraud. Little did he know that his first and probably only check would go to a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who caught a registered republican trying to vote twice.

Source: Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — Nearly a year after offering up a hefty bounty for evidence of voter fraud in the wake of Donald Trump’s loss, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has handed out his first reward.

But instead of going to an informant who smoked out fraud by Democrats, Patrick’s five-figure payout went to a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania whose tip led to a single conviction of illegal voting by a registered Republican.

The unexpected outcome reveals the political dangers of cash bounties. With few strings attached, and more cases of alleged GOP voting fraud still in Pennsylvania courts, Patrick may be asked to shell out even more cash to his opponents.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team