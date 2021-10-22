Politics
Liberal Who Collected Election Fraud 'Bounty' Laughs With Rachel

Rachel Maddow talks with Eric Frank, a Pennsylvania poll worker whose report of a Trump voter trying to vote twice led to a voter fraud conviction, and who has now received a check for $25,000 from Patrick's campaign.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Yesterday we brought you the story of Eric Frank, the unlikely recipient of a $25,000 check from Texas' Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for a collected "bounty" for proven election fraud. Last night he appeared on Rachel Maddow's show and explained how it all came about.

"I think it kind of blew up in their face a little bit," deadpanned Eric Frank,

No kidding. Rachel Maddow could barely keep from giggling.

Source: Mediaite

Frank explained how it happened:

One of the first voters that morning came in, Ralph Thurman. And he had first asked–he put his ID out. And the one poll worker said, “We don’t need to see your ID because you voted here for many years.” And he then–basically he said, “Well, couldn’t I come back and vote for my son?” And at that point I said, “No, you couldn’t do that, that’s illegal.” And he then responded by saying, “Well, how would you know?” And I kind of just left it at that, and he went on his way and voted.

And then about an hour later, I’m in my same position, and I hear the last name “Thurman,” and I look up, and lo and behold it’s the same guy wearing a hat and sunglasses. [Laughs] So I just couldn’t believe that he was back after we just had like a legitimate conversation about how he could not do that.

Rachel Maddow asked him if he thought he'd get paid.

“No, I never thought in a million years that I would get paid,” said Frank. “I thought this was just somebody kind of speaking too much in the hopes that it would just get them more attention. I just think it’s extremely ironic that they were–it’s my opinion that they were trying to see, you know, voter fraud on someone that was a Democrat and it turns out that, at least for me, for my case that I witnessed, it was a Republican voter. So in fact I think it kind of blew up in their face a little bit.”

The internet had a good chuckle as well.

