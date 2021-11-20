Fascist Republicans Rush To Hire Kenosha Killer

Will Kyle Rittenhouse work for Madison Cawthorn, Paul Gosar or Matt Gaetz? He's got job offers galore!
Credit: Composite from Screenshots/Karoli
By Karoli KunsNovember 20, 2021

In addition to probably getting the bail money raised by far-right groups back in his pocket, Killer Kyle also has a slew of job offers by our most fascist members of Congress -- Matt Gaetz. Paul Gosar and Madison Cawthorn.

After his acquittal in Wisconsin judge Bruce Schroeder's courtroom, Cawthorn stepped up to offer the young vigilante an internship on Capitol Hill, ostensibly to help carry off the insurrection next time, instead of failing.

Cawthorn told his Instagram followers to "be armed and be dangerous" after offering Rittenhouse an internship.

These are the fascists which have been elected to office by a combination of Trump cultists and faithful Republicans who always vote (R) even when their candidate is a fascist. Can it be long before Lyin' Lauren Boebert chimes in?

Oh, wait. She did.

Glory to God. Pulease.

And if anyone thought Gosar had learned his lesson, a hearty laugh to that:

Here's where we're heading:

Zach Beauchamp asks a relevant question: What do you even do with a party like this?

Here's my answer. We've been in a cold civil war since Barack Obama was elected. The Rittenhouse verdict just turned that war hot, for two reasons: First, it empowers the fascist trolls like Cawthorn, Gosar, Greene, Boebert and Gaetz.

Second, the verdict in that case means anyone -- and I do mean ANYONE -- is now able to claim they were fearful for their lives and therefore shot people dead at a protest. It's now open season on the First Amendment. Imagine the Women's Marches, which have ALWAYS been peaceful now becoming a hunting event for the fascists and their heroes.

Civil rights marches turn into killing grounds. Permissible killing grounds. And trolls like Cawthorn -- ELECTED AND SWORN to uphold the U.S. Constitution, redline the First amendment in favor of the Second.

When little incel wannabes like Kyle Rittenhouse are celebrated by the likes of the Proud Boys and white supremacists online, offline, and in the halls of Congress, the only solution is to win the war (without shooting people) and force the Republican party to go the way of the Know Nothings and Whigs, wholly irrelevant and consigned to a footnote in a history book.

