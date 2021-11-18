Fauci: Hospital Stays Rising Among People Who Didn't Get Boosters

"Dr. Fauci says that if we're seeing this in 60 plus, we can expect to see it in younger people as well," said CNN medical analyst Elizabeth Cohen.
By Susie MadrakNovember 18, 2021

Wow. If you haven't gotten around to getting a booster, here's an urgent reminder.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci says that they're seeing an uptick in covid hospitalizations among people who are vaccinated but haven't had boosters. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen joins me now. This was interesting to hear from Dr. Fauci saying that, yes, there are more vaccinated people in the hospital," John Berman said.

"It is interesting because that's been the whole argument, the whole discussion about boosters is, do boosters keep people from becoming severely ill with covid-19?" Cohen said.

She talked about the data Dr. Fauci provided.

"This is Israeli data. What the Israelis found is, when you look at severe cases of covid-19, among people 60 and older, you can see, you know, well over half of them are in unvaccinated people. That's the big red line on the left. That's very clear that being unvaccinated is the biggest risk. But interestingly, the middle bar is the number of cases for people who had two doses but have not been boosted. The far bar, the tiny one, is people who had two doses plus a booster.

"So in other words, if you're boosted, you're more than five times less likely to get severe covid-19. That's among people 60 and older, and what the FDA is currently considering and we're expecting to hear from them today on this, is whether there should be boosters for all adults, for everyone 18 and older.

"Dr. Fauci says that if we're seeing this in 60 plus, we can expect to see it in younger people as well. He also -- he -- many people said what we see in Israel with boosters that we can expect to see in the U.S., Israel is ahead of the U.S. in their booster campaign," she concluded.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue