Fauci: Hospital Stays Rising Among People Who Didn't Get Boosters

Wow. If you haven't gotten around to getting a booster, here's an urgent reminder.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci says that they're seeing an uptick in covid hospitalizations among people who are vaccinated but haven't had boosters. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen joins me now. This was interesting to hear from Dr. Fauci saying that, yes, there are more vaccinated people in the hospital," John Berman said.

"It is interesting because that's been the whole argument, the whole discussion about boosters is, do boosters keep people from becoming severely ill with covid-19?" Cohen said.

She talked about the data Dr. Fauci provided.

"This is Israeli data. What the Israelis found is, when you look at severe cases of covid-19, among people 60 and older, you can see, you know, well over half of them are in unvaccinated people. That's the big red line on the left. That's very clear that being unvaccinated is the biggest risk. But interestingly, the middle bar is the number of cases for people who had two doses but have not been boosted. The far bar, the tiny one, is people who had two doses plus a booster.

"So in other words, if you're boosted, you're more than five times less likely to get severe covid-19. That's among people 60 and older, and what the FDA is currently considering and we're expecting to hear from them today on this, is whether there should be boosters for all adults, for everyone 18 and older.

"Dr. Fauci says that if we're seeing this in 60 plus, we can expect to see it in younger people as well. He also -- he -- many people said what we see in Israel with boosters that we can expect to see in the U.S., Israel is ahead of the U.S. in their booster campaign," she concluded.